SERGE E. URLING (RED) September 25, 1937 - April 17, 2020 He went to join his wife and partner of over 45 years Margaaret Urling, and his son Edwin A. Uling. Survived by his daugh- ters Catherine Feil of Richland, WA, and Barbara Miller and son-in-law Kody Kosters of Skagway, Alaska. Also his stepson Jeffery Lillijord of Mount Vernon, WA. Many would say he was quite a character, man of many dear friends, and buddies from his favorite tavern, the Town Pump in Mount Vernon. He was a Navy Veteran, Mason, Shriner, member of the Hill and Gully Motorcycle Club in Tri-Cities, WA where he lived many happy years with Margaret and his grandchildren. Serge was employed by N.W. Pipeline as a welder soon after the Navy. After retiring he was hired by the same company although the name had changed to Williams Corp as a welding inspector. He was a proud grand-father of 9, and great grandfather of 10. Services and celebration of life will be announced at a later time. He will be laid to rest at Spokane Memorial Gardens in Spokane, WA.



