SHAN LEANNE STAPLETON YETTER

SHAN LEANNE STAPLETON YETTER Hillcrest Memorial Center Shan LeAnne Stapleton Yetter, 35, of Kennewick, WA passed away at home with family by her side on September 19, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1983 in Mountain View, CA to her loving parents David and Barbara Stapleton. Shan married Kyle Alton Yetter in the Columbia River Temple on June 17, 2005. They welcomed three children into their family. Shan is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After growing up in Kennewick she attended Brigham Young University, Provo, UT. Throughout her lifetime she enjoyed volleyball, playing the flute, crocheting, cake decorating, home decorating, serving in church organizations and was well known for her family Halloween costume creations. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband, children, siblings and extended family. Shan is survived by her husband, Kyle; children, Victoria, Greyson and Harrison; her parents, Dave and Barb; siblings, Brad (Melissa), Greg (Jade), Jacob (Sadie), Andrea (Brett) Johnson and Allison; grandparents Don and Janice Bowers; In-laws Larry and Josephine Yetter. A viewing will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4-7p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Center, 9353 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, WA. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, September 28, 2019 - 11:00a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 895 Gage Blvd., Richland, WA. Interment will be at Riverview Heights Cemetery in Kennewick, WA. For online condolences visit www. Hillcrestmemorialcenter. com

