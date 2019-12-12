Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON HILGERT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHARON HILGERT Einan's at Sunset Sharon Hilgert, 82, of Richland, WA passed away in her home on December 7 th of 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on April 15th 1937 and lived in Richland for 38 Years. Sharon worked for Kadlec as an RN and retired from the Aging and Long Term Care as their RN. She equally loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was also a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick, WA. Sharon Hilgert is survived by her sons Martin Erkela (Julee), Greg Erkela (Cheryl), Brad Erkela (Connie), step son, Mark Hilgert, step son, Mike Hilgert (Nancy), daughter, Lauri Page (Larry); Brothers Mike Lewis (Brigette), Don Rushton (Linda). She is also survived by 9 grand- children, and 14 great grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Nick Hilgert, father, Frank Lewis, mother, May Brown, and two granddaughters. A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at Einan's at Sunset on December 15 th , 2019 at 11 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

SHARON HILGERT Einan's at Sunset Sharon Hilgert, 82, of Richland, WA passed away in her home on December 7 th of 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on April 15th 1937 and lived in Richland for 38 Years. Sharon worked for Kadlec as an RN and retired from the Aging and Long Term Care as their RN. She equally loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was also a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick, WA. Sharon Hilgert is survived by her sons Martin Erkela (Julee), Greg Erkela (Cheryl), Brad Erkela (Connie), step son, Mark Hilgert, step son, Mike Hilgert (Nancy), daughter, Lauri Page (Larry); Brothers Mike Lewis (Brigette), Don Rushton (Linda). She is also survived by 9 grand- children, and 14 great grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Nick Hilgert, father, Frank Lewis, mother, May Brown, and two granddaughters. A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at Einan's at Sunset on December 15 th , 2019 at 11 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close