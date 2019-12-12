SHARON HILGERT Einan's at Sunset Sharon Hilgert, 82, of Richland, WA passed away in her home on December 7 th of 2019. She was born in Tacoma, WA, on April 15th 1937 and lived in Richland for 38 Years. Sharon worked for Kadlec as an RN and retired from the Aging and Long Term Care as their RN. She equally loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was also a faithful member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick, WA. Sharon Hilgert is survived by her sons Martin Erkela (Julee), Greg Erkela (Cheryl), Brad Erkela (Connie), step son, Mark Hilgert, step son, Mike Hilgert (Nancy), daughter, Lauri Page (Larry); Brothers Mike Lewis (Brigette), Don Rushton (Linda). She is also survived by 9 grand- children, and 14 great grandchildren. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband Nick Hilgert, father, Frank Lewis, mother, May Brown, and two granddaughters. A Life Celebration Memorial will be held at Einan's at Sunset on December 15 th , 2019 at 11 am. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on Dec. 12, 2019