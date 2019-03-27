Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARON L. STREGE ZXINSLI. View Sign

SHARON L. STREGE ZINSLI Santa Claus delivered SHARON L. STREGE to the local hospital at Lidgerwood, North Dakota during the middle of a Christmas snowstorm on December 24, 1934. She passed away at Kadlec Hospital in Richland, WA on March 17, 2019 at age 84. Her family moved to Richland in 1948 joining the migration of people looking for work at Hanford. Sharon graduated from Columbia High School Class of '52. She then attended Kinman Business University in Spokane, graduated in 1953, then went to work at Hanford. She was always proud to say, "I helped build the Purex plant." She married David L. Smelser in 1955 and they had three girls; Judy, Shannon and Brenda. After her third child she began work at Lewis & Clark Elementary School as the secretary to the principal. Hanford kept 'calling' so she went back and filled an Executive Secretary position. She ended her work career a few years later as a Hanford secretary and later worked as the Church Secretary at the Richland Alliance Church, where she was a member. Later she was honored to be asked to serve as the first woman on the church board. In 1974 she met and married Robert A. Zinsli and they created their own "Brady Brunch!" by combining families -- Six teenagers and a five year old. Bob and Sharon purchased a farm South of Richland (near Gage Road) where they would live for the next 45 years. In addition to raising seven children, Bob and Sharon participated in many activities. They sold fresh fruit and walnuts from the farm, participated in many of the childrens' school activities, were involved in square dancing, volunteered at the Richland Food Bank, and were active in the rental housing industry. They did food catering for 15 years at the Knights of Columbus Hall where Bob was an active member. As often as possible camping and fishing were a priority. To be honest, Sharon agreed to accompany Bob fishing ONLY after he bought her a motor home with a bathroom and shower. Sharon could be happy just about any place so long as there was a good book on hand. All seven of the children went on to college. As the years went by the " seven children family" gradually added 17 grand children and 14 great grand children. In addition Bob & Sharon semi-adopted a Bosnian family of four, and also provided many months of convalescant care for a young lady who had been injured in a work accident. Sharon's legacy is that she loved Jesus and believed everything in life had purpose. In good times and challenging times, she believed Romans 8:28"all things are meant for good for those who love the Lord." Life changed signficantly in March 2011 when Sharon had a massive stroke that left her left side paralyzed. Sharon never asked, "Why me?" When asked about the challenges of life, she would say, "Why not me?" She lived and walked in daily gratitude for everything God blessed her with. Predeceased by her parents, Alvin & Elma Strege, and her brother Alvin Strege, Jr. She is survived by her younger sister, Shirley Bigelow of Richland. Sharon is survived by her husband of 45 years, Robert Zinsli, and their seven children. Judy (Tony) Parkins, Jeanne (Lonnie Lohman) Davis, Kerry (Linda) Zinsli, Shannon (Jill Ghormley) Jones, Lloyd (Jennie) Zinsli, Brenda (Thom) Martens, and Brian (Tabitha) Zinsli. The day before Sharon passed away she ordered soup and strawberry ice cream for dinner from the Kadlec food service. Her meal arrived and she dove into the ice cream. When asked about the soup she remarked, "Life is short. Eat dessert first." She was a wise, strong willed, sassy woman that will be missed every day. Celebration of life will be held at the Richland Alliance Church, 1400 Sanford Ave at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 13. A Lunch reception will follow at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 2500 Chester St. (Bi-Pass Highway area.) Please feel free to join the family at the church and reception.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 27, 2019

