Service Information Life Tributes Cremation Center 731 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite #126 Kennewick , WA 99336 (509)-736-3565



SHARON LAVITA QUINN Sharon LaVita Quinn (Johnson), 68 of Kennewick, WA passed away on 13 May 2019, surrounded by those she loved and who loved her. Sharon was born in Payette, Idaho on October 5th, 1950 to Mary Ellen Johnson (Folk) and James Frank Johnson. In 1969, She graduated from Hermiston High School, in Hermiston, Oregon. Sharon married Raymond Quinn on August 15th, 1970 after only knowing each other 13 days. They lived happily and raised their family together for just shy of 49 years. Sharon spent many years working at the schools in Finley, Washington as a special education paraeducator and taught art for many years to the children at Finley Elementary School. She loved those kids and that job immensely. Sharon was the center of her family and the love that she had for them was infinite. That love was the greatest gift she ever gave them. We are all so very fortunate to have had her love to influence and shape our lives. It will remain in all of us for eternity. We owe her an incalculable debt of gratitude for that love in which we could never repay. We will spend the rest of our lives trying to pass that love on. Sharon is survived by her spouse Ray, her children: Charles Quinn, Rayna Green, and Wesley Quinn, her grandchildren: ShaRaya Quinn, Drew Quinn, Jenna Quinn, Natasha Quinn, AmieeLynn Quinn, Raymond Quinn, brother John Johnson and sisters: Mildred Cash, Carol Smith, Marion Armfield, Mary Gerisch, Donna Mcelroy, and Darlene Krueger, Marcia Jimenez, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Sharon is preceded in death by her father James Frank Johnson, mother Mary Ellen Johnson, brothers: Junior Johnson, Chuck Johnson, sisters: Fran Johnson, Linda Johnson, and grand- daughter: Anya Quinn. The celebration of life will be held at 6:00 P.M., 21 May 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 10376 Ridgeline Dr., Kennewick, WA 99336. The family is very appreciative of all the love and support they have received during this very difficult time; and love hearing all your stories and memories of her. The family invites you to sign the online guestbook at www.lifetributescenter.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

