SHARON MOORE Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory Sharon Carolyn Moore, age 74, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father and meet her sweetheart Ron on February 14, 2020. Sharon was born on July 6, 1945 in Yakima, WA the daughter of Olivia (Meidinger) and Reinhold Schick. She received her education in Yakima, WA and graduated with the Davis High School Class in 1964. In April of 1967 she met the love of her life, Ron Moore and they were later married on April 29, 1967. Sharon enjoyed spending summer vacations with her grandsons, Braden and Clayton Alderman. Mom, you watched me take my first breath and I feel blessed to be with you for your last. Sharon is survived by her daughter, Tammy Alderman, (Brad). Grandsons Braden Alderman, Clayton Alderman and nephew George Schick. She is preceded in death by her husband Ron Moore in 2019, Parents Reinhold Schick and Olivia Tupling, brother Tommy Schick, special Aunt Tillie Tashjian and step-father George Tupling. Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA with funeral service to begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at the West Hills Cemetery in Yakima, WA. Those wishing to sign Sharon's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 20, 2020