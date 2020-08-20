1/1
Sharon Soper
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHARON SOPER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Sharon E. Soper, age 78, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on August 15, 2020 in Pasco, Washington. Sharon was born in Pasco on July 13, 1942 to Al and Eileen Knight. Sharon grew up in the Tri-Cities and married Richard N. Soper in July of 1963. She was a Florist and retired from Hillcrest Memorial Center. She loved to sew and was very good at it! She loved music from an early age, influenced by both her mom and grandpa. Sharon was tough enough to play football with her brothers. She loved to bowl and that led to the love of her life; that is where she met her husband Richard Soper. Sharon loved to play games and she adored her great grandbabies. Sharon is survived by her son Rick Soper; daughter Kim (Jim) Holdiman; grandchildren, April (Justin) Field, Devin (Kim) Holiman; great grandchildren, Jackson, Josiah Field, Lexi, Andrew (due in October 2020) and her brother Bill (Norma) Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick; parents Al and Eileen; brother and sister in-law Punky and Bonnie Bonnie Knight. Private Family Services will be held at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, WA. For online condolences visit HillcrestFunerals.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hillcrest Memorial Center:
9353 W. Clearwater Ave.
Kennewick, WA 99336
509-737-9717
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved