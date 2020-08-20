SHARON SOPER Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation - Kennewick Sharon E. Soper, age 78, of Kennewick, Washington passed away on August 15, 2020 in Pasco, Washington. Sharon was born in Pasco on July 13, 1942 to Al and Eileen Knight. Sharon grew up in the Tri-Cities and married Richard N. Soper in July of 1963. She was a Florist and retired from Hillcrest Memorial Center. She loved to sew and was very good at it! She loved music from an early age, influenced by both her mom and grandpa. Sharon was tough enough to play football with her brothers. She loved to bowl and that led to the love of her life; that is where she met her husband Richard Soper. Sharon loved to play games and she adored her great grandbabies. Sharon is survived by her son Rick Soper; daughter Kim (Jim) Holdiman; grandchildren, April (Justin) Field, Devin (Kim) Holiman; great grandchildren, Jackson, Josiah Field, Lexi, Andrew (due in October 2020) and her brother Bill (Norma) Knight. She was preceded in death by her husband Dick; parents Al and Eileen; brother and sister in-law Punky and Bonnie Bonnie Knight. Private Family Services will be held at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, WA. For online condolences visit HillcrestFunerals.com