SHARON WEAVER Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home On January 26th at 4:05pm our mom Sharon Weaver moved from her earthly home to her new heavenly home. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and two sisters. In June her husband of over 30 years William Dewey Weaver passed as well. She is survived in death by two sisters, two children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A native of Cody WY, she moved to WA with her family as a child and though living in AK and also Vancouver, WA her longtime Home was Burbank, WA where she was known as "Aunt Sharon" by generations of people. She was known by many and loved by all. She will be missed.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Jan. 29, 2020