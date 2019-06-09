Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHARRON PATRICIA EMMER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHARRON PATRICIA EMMER Sharron Patricia Emmer passed away May 18, 2019 in Rochester, Washington. She was born to Leonard Sr. and Claudia Moe on February 22, 1933 in Richland, Oregon. She was adopted by her paternal grandparents, Minnie and Ernest Evans. She grew up in Richland, Oregon and graduated, valedictorian, from Eagle Valley Union high school in 1950. In June of that year she married Jerry L. Waltz and they had one child, Gloria. During that marriage she lived in Sumpter and Ordnance, Oregon, eventually settling in Kennewick, Washington. Sharron was a book keeper and worked for Kaiser at Hanford and later, Walker Motor Co. In 1961 she started working for Northside Auto Service, retiring in 1993. Sharron married Robert Emmer in 1966 and together they enjoyed traveling around the country and the world with their many friends. She especially loved going to Hawaii and spending time with her friends at "Girls night out". Sharron is survived by her daughter Gloria Shaw (Bob), sister, Linda Presler, brother, Leonard Moe Jr. Grandchildren: Brent Conklin (Cheryl), and Robyn Cole. Great grandchildren: Jacob, Tiera, Justin and Aeryck. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all so much. Sharron was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Moe Sr, mother, Claudia Moe, grandparents, Minnie and Ernest Evans, husband, Robert and sisters, Glennis Delaney and Eveyln Slater. A celebration of life will be held at the Columbia Basin Shrine hall, 1811 Sylvester St., Pasco Washington at 11:00 June 29, 2019 to honor Sharron's life. Please bring your memories and stories to share. The family would like to thank Le Chateau adult family home, Rochester, Wa for the love and care they showed for our mom, grandmother and friend. She will be missed.

SHARRON PATRICIA EMMER Sharron Patricia Emmer passed away May 18, 2019 in Rochester, Washington. She was born to Leonard Sr. and Claudia Moe on February 22, 1933 in Richland, Oregon. She was adopted by her paternal grandparents, Minnie and Ernest Evans. She grew up in Richland, Oregon and graduated, valedictorian, from Eagle Valley Union high school in 1950. In June of that year she married Jerry L. Waltz and they had one child, Gloria. During that marriage she lived in Sumpter and Ordnance, Oregon, eventually settling in Kennewick, Washington. Sharron was a book keeper and worked for Kaiser at Hanford and later, Walker Motor Co. In 1961 she started working for Northside Auto Service, retiring in 1993. Sharron married Robert Emmer in 1966 and together they enjoyed traveling around the country and the world with their many friends. She especially loved going to Hawaii and spending time with her friends at "Girls night out". Sharron is survived by her daughter Gloria Shaw (Bob), sister, Linda Presler, brother, Leonard Moe Jr. Grandchildren: Brent Conklin (Cheryl), and Robyn Cole. Great grandchildren: Jacob, Tiera, Justin and Aeryck. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She loved them all so much. Sharron was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Moe Sr, mother, Claudia Moe, grandparents, Minnie and Ernest Evans, husband, Robert and sisters, Glennis Delaney and Eveyln Slater. A celebration of life will be held at the Columbia Basin Shrine hall, 1811 Sylvester St., Pasco Washington at 11:00 June 29, 2019 to honor Sharron's life. Please bring your memories and stories to share. The family would like to thank Le Chateau adult family home, Rochester, Wa for the love and care they showed for our mom, grandmother and friend. She will be missed. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close