Shawn Brown

SHAWN C. BROWN Shawn C. Brown (37) of Richland, WA passed away on August 1, 2020. He is survived by his parents Chris and Beth of Richland, WA and his sister Heather of Spokane, WA. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins across the country. Shawn was employed by the Benton-Franklin Health District in Kennewick as a Health Specialist. He considered his friendships with his fellow employees very important. They have gone above and beyond to help us through our time of grief. We won't forget their kindness and compassion as we face the prospect of no longer having Shawn in our lives. He was an avid reader, enjoyed sports and loved his dog Lilly. Shawn had a close group of friends, whom he referred to as his "second family" and they enjoyed traveling to various cites in the Pacific Northwest. Always during his travels; he would bring various knickknacks home to his family and we treasure those items. Shawn will be in our hearts and minds forever. He had an empathetic nature and always put his family and friends first. Shawn had the biggest heart and would always go out of his way to help others. We will never forget his winning smile and the twinkle in his eyes when he laughed. Sadly; the brightest lights burn out the fastest. We are Blessed for the time that we had with him and know that he is at peace as an Angel looking down on us all.



