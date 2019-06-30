Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHAWNA A. WISEMAN LARSEN. View Sign Service Information Thornhill Valley Chapel 1400 South Pines Road Spokane Valley , WA 99206 (509)-924-2211 Send Flowers Obituary

SHAWNA A. WISEMAN LARSEN April 30, 1934 June 18, 2019 Shawna Wiseman, first photo, the year she married in 1951 and the second photo, in 1997. Shawna Ann Wiseman Larsen, who led a full life with her husband and family, died at Schne- idmiller House hospice, Coeur d' Alene, ID, June 18, with family members by her side. She was the last of her Wiseman family and the Larsen generation she married into. She was 85. Born in Parma, Idaho, to William H. and Ruth M. Wiseman on April 30, 1934, the Wiseman family lived in different places in the Pacific Northwest because of her father's work as a lineman. In the late 1940's the family ended up in Pasco, WA, where she attended Pasco High School. It was in Pasco she met Donald R. Larsen. Donald and Shawna eloped, marrying on Jan. 27, 1951, in Coeur d'Alene. They later married on April 12 at Church of Our Savior (Episcopal), Pasco. Years later, her sons joked if Dad missed their first anniversary he always had the second to remember. But he never did forget. They were married for 43 years until Donald's passing on June 28, 1994. While living in the Burbank Heights and Tri-Cities, WA, area, they had six sons. Gregarious, who loved to kid and joke, she was known for her homemade meals like chicken and dumplings, apple and huckleberry pies, and big Thanksgiving meals. Going camping, fishing, and visiting the Oregon and Washington coasts were favorite activities. She lived in the Spokane Valley, WA, for fourteen years before moving to Post Falls, ID, after Donald's NP, now BNSF, railway retirement in 1992. She became active in American Legion Post 143, Post Falls, Spokane Valley Eagles, Spokane Valley, and volunteered at Kootenai Memorial Hospital, Coeur d'Alene. Preceded in death by her sister, Lolita, 1925; mother, Ruth, 1962; father William 1992; husband Donald 1994; grandson Michael 2009; and sister, Othelle Richter 2017. Funeral service will be 1 PM, Sat., July 6, at Thornhill Valley Chapel, 1400 S. Pines Rd, followed by burial at Pines Cemetery, Spokane Valley. Post service gathering at American Legion Hall Post 143, 1138 E. Poleline Ave., Post Falls, from 4 to 7 pm. The family requests no flowers. Memorial's in Shawna's name may be made to: Schneidmiller House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d'Alene, ID, 83815 (208) 772-7994 or online: https://donatenow. networkforgood.org/hospiceofnorthidaho Survived by sons Dana, Randy (Cindi), and Dusty of Spokane Valley, WA, Scott (Terry) of New Westminster, BC, Shawn (Terry) and Mark of Post Falls; grandchildren, Leslie (Sam) of Liberty Lake, WA; Chris (Katie) of Rutland, MA, Nick of Lake City, WA, Kirsten of Little Elm, TX; Luke of Snead's Ferry, NC; great grandchildren Reagan of Liberty Lake, Sydney of Rutland, Korra of Little Elm. Five nephews and two nieces, Darrell of Ketchikan, AK, Jack of Rathdrum, ID, Charles (Jackie) of Everett, WA, Richard (Judi) of Touchet, WA, and Ron (Maria) of Snohomish, WA, Nancy (Ron) of St. Maries, ID, Nicki (Chuck) of Hamilton, Australia. Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

