SHEILA HAMILL SULLIVAN Sheila Hamill Sullivan passed away peacefully in her Richland home on June 17th, 2020. She was born to Anne (Convery) and John Hamill on October 12th, 1924 in Belfast, Ireland. She is survived by her children Ellen, John, Neal, Kathleen, and Brian and grandchildren Corinne, Danielle, Ryan, Mason, Riley, Katherine, and Michael. She was preceded in death by her husband Maurice, her son Kevin, and her grandson Conor. Sheila's family moved from Belfast to Michigan when she was a child. She attended St. Mary's High School and graduated from Marygrove College in Detroit with a degree in Education. She married Maurice Sullivan of Dillon, MT in 1951 and moved to the Tri-Cities after Maurice finished his studies at Montana State University and the University of Chicago. She resided in Richland for 64 years. She is survived by her brother Desmond and sister Eileen. Another brother Brian preceded her in death. Sheila owned and operated The Red Door Party Rentals for many years with her friend Alma Cahn. Her family was blessed by Sheila's planning skills in the course of many weddings and other events held at her home. After being in business, Sheila chose to run for the City Council, where she served two terms. She was one of seven women to ever be elected to the Council. As Council member, Sheila served as liaison to the Arts and Planning Commissions and the Economic Development Committee. Her regional assignment was the Tri-City Regional Public Facilities District. She took pride in her work with The Columbia Point Design Committee and volunteered time with several ad-hoc committees including the Regional Oversight Committee, Downtown Citizens Advisory Committee and the Business License Committee. As a social activist, Sheila was actively engaged in numerous causes in the community including Women Helping Women Fund Tri Cities, co-founding the Elijah Family Homes Program, was the first Board President of the Rape Relief Program as it evolved into Support, the Advocacy & Resource Center, Shelter for Battered Women, Richland Public Library, Benton Franklin County Community Action Committee, Political causes, was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church and organized the Free to be Me Conference. She also pursued her hobbies avidly. Those included traveling, gardening, cooking, piano, reading, Bridge Club, and organizing events that gathered family and friends together. Sheila facilitated many happy times for friends and family on the Columbia and Snake Rivers, their island near the Dalles, and pool-side at home. She had great enthusiasm for life and bringing people together. She will be sorely missed. We are so grateful to our Mother's care-givers Tina and Rachael for their loving efforts and companionship. The memories that our mother blessed and inspired us with, will live on. Although a celebration of Sheila's life will be planned once gatherings are acceptable, a memorial bench dedicated to Sheila and Maurice will be placed near the Columbia Point Launching Ramp. Please stop by for a visit sometime.



