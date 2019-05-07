Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHELBY DARRELL RICE. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SHELBY DARRELL RICE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Born on Oct 25, 1948 Shelby Darrell Rice was the son of John and Lucille Rice. His sister, Cindy (Rice) Steward, is the only surviving family member of this couple. After attending Central Washington and meeting Hazel Mc-Kenzie for the second time, they married in the year of 1973. They were married for 46 years and had two sons during that time, Darrell and Aaron. Shelby is survived by his wife, two sons, and six grandchildren who will miss him very much. Died on May 1st, 2019 Shelby Darrell Rice was 70yrs old when he passed away at Harbor View Hospital in Seattle, WA. He was surrounded by his wife and two sons as he went to heaven. He lived in Kennewick, WA for 43 years, worked at the Hanford Site for many years until his retirement. During that time, he made many friends, not only at work but at the Churches he attended. The one thing that he excelled in was making and keeping friends, for everyone he considered family or a friend would get a call from him on a regular basis. No matter when you became a friend you were now on his list to make sure you were doing well. He will be missed by many. His Celebration of Life will be held at the Living Room Community Church, 1409 S Garfield St. Kennewick, WA 99336- May 11th, 2019 11am. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral

