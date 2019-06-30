SHELLY DEE URLACHER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Shelly Dee Urlacher was born December 22, 1962 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Leo Dean and Susan Mudd. She passed away June 23, 2019. She was a cosmetologist, master gardener, mother wife, daughter and friend. There are no words to describe her loving generosity, her sense of humor, her passion for collecting rocks and her love of animals, especially her chihuahua's, Gracie and Holly. She will always be loved and missed. She is survived by her husband, Craig; her mother and best friend, Susan Hartley; her sister, Yvonne Henderson; her brother, John Mudd; her step-brother, John McCloud and her children, Taylor Heminger (Mason), Cameron Finley, Lisa Roundtree (Drew), Kevin Urlacher (Hannah), Tucker Urlacher, Lindsay Hodgson and grandson, Mabry Urlacher. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws and friends. She will be greatly missed by her two little buddies, Kylee and Calvin Larson. She was preceded in death by her father, Leo Dean Mudd and her step- father, Hank Hartley. There will be a Celebration of Life at her mother's, Susan Hartley's, on July 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM -3:00 PM. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com
Published in Tri-City Herald on June 30, 2019