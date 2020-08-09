Sherri Hounshell

SHERRI LORENA IMMELE HOUNSHELL Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sherri Lorena Immele Hounshell was born, on June 19th, 1971, in Bellingham, WA. On August 4th, 2020, Sherri passed of natural causes.She was 49 years old. Sherri graduated Kiona-Benton High School in June 1989 and moved on to Columbia Basin College where she earned her Associates Degree in Accounting in 1991. Sherri put her degree to use when she was hired atThe Tri-City Herald. Sherri left the Herald to provide daycare for her twin nephews; which was a joy to both her and the boys. Sherri completed her career as a valued worker at the Richland Walmart. Sherri was known for her humor, kindness, and sweet attitude toward others. Sherri loved to craft, go fishing, and loved to thrift shop. Sherri was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and various family members. Sherri is survived by her daughter Whitney (Josh) Monlux; Her parents, Bob and Ann Immele; Sister, Michelle Johnson; Brothers: Scott (Jennifer) Immele and Chris (Hailey) Immele; Seven nephews and three nieces; as well as, numerous aunts and cousins here both in Washington and Florida. Sherri was an amazing mother, sister, daughter, and friend. Sherri willalways be remembered, loved, and missed by all.



