SHERRI LEA SCOTT Sherri Lea Scott, 60, of Burbank, WA passed away, September 19, 2019, at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco, WA. She was born September 05, 1959 in Kennewick, WA to John and Elaine Weatherby. She married Steven Scott on February 18, 1995. She worked as a Certified Occupational Therapist for 25 years. Sherri truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; she loved camping, spending time with grandchildren, gambling with her sister and mother, and spending time with all of her family whenever she could. She is survived by her husband Steven Scott, sons Nick and Adam Lysiak of Chelan, WA, grand-daughters Delia and Taylor Lysiak of Chelan, WA, Mother Elaine Weatherby, step father Jerry Senn, brother John Weatherby Jr. of Kennewick, and sister Tina Edwards of Burbank. She is preceded in death by her father John D. Weatherby. A Celebration of Sherri's Life will be held October 5, 2019, 3:00 pm, at her home in Burbank.

