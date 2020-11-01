1/1
Sherri (Beatte) Manzanares
1964 - 2020

October 20, 1964 - October 13, 2020
Kennewick, Washington - Sherri (Beatte) Manzanares unexpectedly passed away peacefully at her home in Kennewick the evening of October 13th. Sherri was born in Seattle and moved to Kennewick at the age of 4 where she resided most of her life. Sherri graduated from Kennewick High and attended Eastern Washington University. She worked in Healthcare Administration for many years.
Sherri was a two-time breast cancer survivor and a pink warrior. Although she had her own health struggles for many years, Sherri loved helping and loving others. She would talk to anyone, anywhere and help those in need. She volunteered with Support, Advocacy & Resource Center (SARC) helping countless victims through traumatic experiences. Her kind words and loving heart brought comfort too many.
Sherri's life sparkled pink and she loved her family with all her heart. She was mom to Alex (Hailey) Johnson and Paris-Noah Manzanares. Daughter to Roy and Aleen Beatte and sister to Kristin Beatte and Heather (Noel) (Beatte) Ybarra and Gaga to her granddaughter, Paisley Grace Johnson. She loved her niece Kasandra Beatte and nephews Caleb and Jaxton Ybarra. She loved her Dutch Brothers Coffee and sipping Rose' wine with her girlfriends while watching the sunset. She loved the Lord and is now eternally at peace in his presence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date when family and friends can come together safely to honor her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tri Cities Cancer Center or SARC.


Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 1, 2020.
