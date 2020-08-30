1/1
Sherry Clapper-Patridge
SHERRY VIETTA CLAPPER- PATRIDGE Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sherry Vietta Clapper- Patridge, 81, of Kennewick, went home to her Lord on August 24, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on December 9, 1938 in Johnstown, PA. Sherry graduated from Bellingham High School in 1956 and was a Band Majorette for all 3 years. She also competed in the Eagles Drill Team for many years. She worked as a secretary at Kaiser Permanente Cement Plant and then went on to become a Whatcom County Deputy Sheriff. In 1974, she moved to Tri-Cities and opened her own business, Colonial Ceramics, which became very successful. Her last job was at the Benton County Auditor's Office, where she retired from after many years of service. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. Sherry is survived by her daughters, Chris Garrison (Daryl), Tami Phillips (Ron), Brenda Remus (Damon), 7 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, sister, Vanita Reed, brother, Lyle "Skip" Clapper Jr. (Judy), and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Robert Patridge, parents, Lyle and Rena Clapper, brother, Wayne Clapper, sister-in-law, Patty Eldred, brother- in-law, Keith Reed, and niece, Julie Clapper- Henderson. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Our family is very grateful for the compassionate care of the Chaplaincy Hospice Care Team. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to them. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 30, 2020.
