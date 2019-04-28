Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERYL A. EDWARDS-MOERMAN. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SHERYL A. EDWARDS-MOERMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sheryl A. Edwards-Moerman, age 74, died in Kennewick WA, on April 10, 2019. She lived in Kennewick WA. For 56 years. Sheryl was born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 3, 1945. She attended school in Santa Barbara, she was the oldest daughter of four siblings. She married and moved away and ended up in Kennewick WA. She had three children, Daughters Cindy Lee Edwards and Cheri Lee Edwards, and one son Dennis Edwards Jr. Sheryl was preceded in death by Cindy Lee Edwards at the age of 12. Sheryl was married to Roger Moerman from the Tri-Cities for the past 27 years. She enjoyed traveling with Roger when he was working back in the Washington D.C. area. She loved visiting the Smithsonian Museums, and all the historical monuments and visiting many of the civil war sites. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii, and she loved just sitting on the beach and watching the ocean waves and the people. It didn't matter how long they stayed it was never long enough for her. Sheryl is survived by daughter Cheri Lee Edwards and son Dennis Edwards Jr., and fourteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheryl loved her grandchildren, especially the girls as there were so few of them, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter, and eleven boys, five grandsons and six great grandsons. She is survived by two siblings a sister Pamela Smith and her daughters, brother Steven Grimaud and his sons. Sheryl did not wish to have a funeral and in place, had a private memorial with family and invited friends attending April 27th, 2019 at the Mueller Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kennewick WA. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral

SHERYL A. EDWARDS-MOERMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sheryl A. Edwards-Moerman, age 74, died in Kennewick WA, on April 10, 2019. She lived in Kennewick WA. For 56 years. Sheryl was born in Santa Barbara, CA, January 3, 1945. She attended school in Santa Barbara, she was the oldest daughter of four siblings. She married and moved away and ended up in Kennewick WA. She had three children, Daughters Cindy Lee Edwards and Cheri Lee Edwards, and one son Dennis Edwards Jr. Sheryl was preceded in death by Cindy Lee Edwards at the age of 12. Sheryl was married to Roger Moerman from the Tri-Cities for the past 27 years. She enjoyed traveling with Roger when he was working back in the Washington D.C. area. She loved visiting the Smithsonian Museums, and all the historical monuments and visiting many of the civil war sites. Her favorite place to visit was Hawaii, and she loved just sitting on the beach and watching the ocean waves and the people. It didn't matter how long they stayed it was never long enough for her. Sheryl is survived by daughter Cheri Lee Edwards and son Dennis Edwards Jr., and fourteen grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sheryl loved her grandchildren, especially the girls as there were so few of them, two granddaughters and one great granddaughter, and eleven boys, five grandsons and six great grandsons. She is survived by two siblings a sister Pamela Smith and her daughters, brother Steven Grimaud and his sons. Sheryl did not wish to have a funeral and in place, had a private memorial with family and invited friends attending April 27th, 2019 at the Mueller Tri-Cities Funeral Home Kennewick WA. The family invites you to sign their tribute wall at www.muellersfuneral homes.com Published in Tri-City Herald on Apr. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close