Sheryl Denise Fleming Consort, of Butte, Montana, passed away on Sunday, July 25, 2010, at 10:17 p.m. in Richland, Washington, at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.



'Sheree' was born in San Francisco, CA, on April 12, 1955, at Mt. Zion Hospital, to Joseph P. and Eva Lou Cox Fleming. She grew up in California in the Walnut Creek-Concord area, attending Palmer School and Ignacio Valley High School. She graduated with her B.S. Degree from the University of California at Berkeley in Paleontology/Geology. She then attended San Diego State University and received her Master's Degree in Geology.



While at San Diego State University, Sheree met the love of her life and future husband, James J. Consort, and they were married on July 7, 1979, in Walnut Creek, CA. Sheree and her husband worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, moving to Richland in 1987.



In Richland, Sheree worked for Kaiser Engineers and other Hanford companies until 1998, when she joined her husband in Butte, Montana. In 2000 Sheree went to work for the state of Montana in a job she loved, and she enjoyed the beautiful 70-mile drive to Helena each work day, but loved to live in Passmore Canyon in Butte where she had moose, deer, rabbits, chipmunks and birds of all kinds in her yard. Also sharing their home were her two beautiful dogs, Blue and Brandy, and her tortoise shell cat, Honey always at her side.



In December of 2009, doctors discovered Sheree had Ovarian Cancer in her lungs, and with developing cancer, she was forced to resign in April 2010 from the position that had been held open for her with the state.



Sheree had many wonderful and caring friends in Butte, especially Francine Coombe, who looked in on her daily, brought her communion, took her for her treatments to the hospital, and helped her through the journey with cancer along with many other friends who gave their time generously.



Sheree is survived by her husband, James J. Consort; her mother, Eva Lou Cox Fleming of Richland, WA; her brother, Dr. Darrin P. Fleming and his wife, Margaret, and her nephew, Gregory P. Fleming of Eugene, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph P. Fleming; and her grandparents, Jake and Eva Estelle Waring. She is also survived by her friend, Ana Sherwood, Ana's husband, David, and her two Godchildren, Laura and Davey of Richland.



Sheree had a wonderful, sweet disposition that served so well with her love for God, and you were blessed if you were one of her family or her friend.



Mass for Sheree will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2010 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1111 Stevens Drive, Richland, WA. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 915 Bypass Highway, Richland.



There will be a Mass for Sheree at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4400 Continental Drive, Butte, Montana, at a later date to be announced.



The family invites you to express your thoughts and memories in the online guestbook at www.einansfuneralhome.com.







