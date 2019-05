Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Sanders Cano. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY ANN SANDERS CANO On Sunday May 26, 2019 Shirley Ann Sanders Cano Wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend passed away. She was born November 16, 1962 in Missouri, she moved to the Washington area in 1990 where she then met Daniel Cano owner of Bonnie and Clyde's muffler shop they got married in 2004. She will be missed by Her husband Daniel Cano, Daughter Monica Baird, Son Dony B Cano, Daughter Natali S Cano, Grandchildren Yania M Cano, Daniela M Cano, Esperanza g Cano, Julio G Cano, Christina G Cano, Sister Martha Sanders Mendez, Nieces and nephews Chrystal Mendez, Alisa Mendez, Esteban Mendez JR, Jesse Mendez, friends and family A viewing will be held 1:00pm to 6:00 pm with a Rosary at 4:00pm on Saturday June 1, 2019, at Columbia memorial Chapel and Gardens 224 South 24th Avenue, Pasco, WA 99301

