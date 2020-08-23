1/1
Shirley Ann Welch
SHIRLEY ANN WELCH Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Shirley Ann Magelsen Welch, beloved daughter of Earl A. Magelsen and Edith Crystal Jordan, was born May 21,1938 in Pasco, Washington. She married the love of her life, Norman Leroy Welch, on September 7, 1960 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She passed away in her home, on Tuesday August 19, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Shirley is survived by her husband, Leroy and their children Norman Otto Welch and spouse Tammy Smith, Edith Earlene Welch, Malaura and spouse Robin Paul Dunn, Amphaivanh Kommavongsa and spouse Julie Walker, Naomi and spouse Jim Johnson, Joshua Aaron Welch and spouse Laura Clarno. She was blessed with 19 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Edith Magelsen, her sister Geraldine Magelsen and daughters Audrey Lee and Jennifer Lynn Welch. Shirley was a great listener; she was kindhearted, welcoming, selfless and charitable to all. She loved her Savior and tried to emulate his example. She was an avid genealogist with a great devotion to those who came before. Because of these attributes, she was cherished by many and will be deeply missed.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
