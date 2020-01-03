Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY J. (TUCKSEN) SKELLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY J SKELLY (TUCKSEN) Shirley J Skelly passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019, at Chaplaincy Hospice Care, Kennewick, WA. Shirley was born May 23, 1936, in Wingett Run, Ohio, to Faye Dickson Rinard and Delsie Fay Rinard. She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father George Taylor, husband Thomas J Skelly. She is survived by her children Julie Martel, Greg Tucksen (Lorreta), Jeff Tucksen (Poppi), grand-children Stephanie, Tally, Robert, Jacob, Kaven, Hunter, Kylie, great- grandchildren, Kailey, Kelsey, numerous nieces, and nephews. Shirley married Tom Skelly on August 31, 1985. They very much enjoyed each other's company. They loved to have family and friends over for summertime BBQs and swimming. Shirley and Tom spent time taking trips to Hawaii, cruising the high seas, camping at lake Wallow Lake, Oregon, going to Seattle Seahawks, and Tri-City American Hockey games, Nascar Races, and watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events. Shirley enjoyed racing cars in the powder puff division at Tri-City Raceway in the '70s. She was an avid Ohio State football fan watching her Buckeyes on TV as much as possible. She started her career at Hanford in 1976 as one of the first females on the Hanford Patrol; she retired in 1994 from Westinghouse as a security specialist. As per Shirley's wishes, there will be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Chaplaincy Hospice Care.

