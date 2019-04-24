Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY JEAN BODERICK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY JEAN BODERICK Shirley Jean Boderick of Benton City, WA passed away on March 12, 2019 at 3:15 a.m. at the Life Care Center of Kennewick. Shirley was born in Denver, CO to Jack and Mary (Brown) Hovermale on January 15, 1935. She was one of 6 kids, Orville (Jack), Theresa, Elmer, then Shirley, Thelma (Puggy) and then Ina Dolores (DeeDee). She married John William Boderick in 1952 and was married for 33 years. Shirley had 4 boys, whom she loved and were her whole life, Johnny, Carl, Danny and David, 8 grand kids: Doniki, Deborah, Andy, April, Karen, Kevin, Brandi and David and 15 great grandchildren. Shirley loved animals, reading and Elvis. She is preceded in death by her mother, father, brothers Jack and Elmer, sister Puggy and son Danny. A gathering to celebrate her life will be on Saturday April 27th in Benton City, WA from 12 to 3. Please call Johnny @ 509.366.1818 for info.

