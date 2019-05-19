Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY JEAN BURKHEAD. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY JEAN BURKHEAD Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Shirley Jean Burkhead, 82, passed away on May 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 9, 1936 to Vernice and Muriel Le Blanc in Unalaska, Alaska. She retired in 2011 after working 20 years with Dr. David Fischer. She enjoyed her profession and created many lifetime friendships. Her positive attitude and incredible smile will be remembered. She was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, she was also a member of the Red Hat Society and an avid mall walker. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 39 years Wes Burkhead, her children Sherry Dengate, Bob Burkhead, Shirley Nelson, Mary Burkhead and Shannon Peterson. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren and her special little dog Minnie. She was a Beloved wife, Loving Mother, Grandmother and great grandmother. She will be truly missed. We would like to thank the nurses and staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital and Tri Cities Chaplaincy for their kindness and care.

