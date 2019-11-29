SHIRLEY MAY WILLIAMS Mueller's Greenlee Funeral Home Shirley May Williams, 93, passed away on November 26, 2019 in Pasco, Washington. She was born at home near Naches, Washington to Lillian Sadie Jacobs and Shirley Calvin Jacobs on April 20, 1926. She was so small that she fit in a shoebox and weighed about three pounds. She grew-up in Zillah and lived in Pasco since 1950. A loving mother, she stayed home to raise her children and was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteering much time as a leader of women's and children's groups. She was an example of service and compassion. She loved exercising, gardening, shopping, decorating her home for every holiday, and caring for stray animals that found a way to her home. She is survived by her husband, Erron, her children, Terry Williams and Linda McBeth (Kevin), sister, Mary Burgess, and grandchildren, CarrieAnn Madden (Matthew) and Alan McBeth (Maren) and great-grandchildren, Katherine, Ivan, Beatrice and Julia. She looked forward to a wonderful reunion with her parents.

