SHIRLEY PATNODE FOSTER Shirley Patnode Foster died peacefully surrounded by family at Ellen House, AFH, on February 19, 2020. She was born September 6, 1951 at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, Yakima, WA, to Elie and Isabelle Gamache Patnode. She attended St. Joseph grade school in Yakima, and when the family moved to Grandview she attend Arthur H. Smith grade school, Grandview Jr. and Sr. High Schools. She spent her senior year in Belgium as a Foreign Exchange Student becoming proficient in the Dutch language. She attended Columbia Basin College in Pasco, earning her Associates in Computer Science. She worked over 30 years as a computer programmer at Hanford for several different contractors. After retirement, she became active in Catholic Daughters of the Americas at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Kennewick and was elected as a state officer. When she and Ron moved to Yakima, she joined Catholic Daughters' Court Caruana at Holy Family Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crocheting and knitting. After her diagnosis of metastatic breast cancer in 2016, she crocheted over 900 Knitted Knockers to donate to women with mastectomies. Shirley is survived by Ron, her husband of 25 years, daughter Mindy (Ryan) Hallsted, Cave Creek, AZ; two grandchildren, Alanna and Cameron; stepchildren Kathi Carlyle, Tami (Fausto) Silva, and Rick (Kasie) Foster, nine step grandchildren, and two step great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Francis (Char) Patnode, Woodland, WA; Peggy (Tom) Roy, Yakima; Lou Ann Desgrosellier, Yakima; Les (Caroline) Patnode, Benton City; Nancy (Dave) Greene, Twin Lakes, WA; Darline (Marc) Charbonneau, Yakima; foster brother Maury Higuera, Pasco. She was predeceased by her parents and brother Eugene. Services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Holy Family Catholic Church (5315 Tieton Drive, Yakima, WA 98908) starting at 10:00 AM with Recitation of the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30AM. A reception will follow the service at Fr. Murtagh Gathering Hall. Shirley's favorite color was red and everyone is invited to wear a bit of red in her honor. We are so grateful for the loving care Shirley received at Ellen House, AFH, from Cindy, Jenna, Lynette, Jacque and Mandy. If desired, Memorials may be made to Wings of Karen (a breast cancer research charity) in care of Brookside Funeral Home (P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936). To leave a message or memory to the family please go to www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 25, 2020