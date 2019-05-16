Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY RAE PHILLIPS. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY RAE PHILLIPS Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Shirley Rae Phillips, age 87, of Pasco Washington, passed away on April 12, 2019 of natural causes. The funeral service will be held at 11 am Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Mueller's Tri-City Funeral Home, 1401 S. Union Street, Kenn- ewick, WA 99338. Family members will be officiating. Burial will immediately follow the funeral at Riverview Heights Cemetery, 1200 S. Olympia Street in Kennewick. Shirley was born Shirley Tae Prosser in Los Angeles, California on November 28, 1931. She lived in Burns, Oregon with her mother, Dorothy, before moving to Spokane to live with her grandmother when her mother was diagnosed with cancer. After her mother passed away, Shirley went to live in Lewiston with her aunt and uncle Jack and Helen Isbelle and their four children. She graduated from Lewiston High School in Lewiston, Idaho in 1949. Shirley was marred to Ike Phillips on August 20, 1949; they were married 21 years before his death in 1970. Shirley worked as a homemaker when her children were young. After her husband's passing, she worked as an office manager for an insurance firm in Pasco for many years before retiring in 1998. She enjoyed traveling, sewing, crafts, games; and her grand- children, family, and friends. Shirley is survived by her four children and their spouses: Rick Phillips (Sharon), Dorothy Fanning (Greg), Ron Phillips (Tami) and Roger Phillips (Heidi); ten grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and her cousins, Sharon Becker (Ralph), Carol Isbelle- Lubinski (John), Jerry Isbelle, and other extended family and friends. Published in Tri-City Herald on May 16, 2019

