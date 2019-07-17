Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY VIOLA DEWEBER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SHIRLEY VIOLA DEWEBER December 7, 1926 June 27, 2019 Shirley Viola Field was born December 7, 1926 at Fort Dix, New Jersey to Cyrus Wilber and Viola Clara Field. She passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 92 in Thornton, Colorado. Her daughter, Julie, was by her side. Shirley was raised in Portland, Oregon and after her graduation from Cascade College in Estacada, she moved to California "to seek her fortune." Shirley taught elementary school in Compton during the 1950's. In 1953, she spent a year teaching school in Japan at an army base where she began a life-long fondness for the Japanese people and their culture and traditions. When she returned to California in 1954, she married Blaine Craddock Pittman and they made their home in Westminster. In 1959, her beloved Julie Annette was born and in 1961, her precious David Blaine arrived to complete the family. Blaine passed away suddenly in 1969. In 1974, Shirley ventured forth into a new life when she married Raymond Lee DeWeber. They blended their families of her two children and his five and moved to Pasco, Washington where Ray had grown up. After Ray's passing in 2015, Shirley moved to Colorado to be near her daughter. Shirley was an active member of Pasco Church of the Nazarene where she taught Sunday School for nearly 40 years. She was a leader in various areas throughout the church including Women's Ministries and Hospitality. Her home was always open for a visit and the coffee was always on. She hosted Bible studies, a book club, wedding and baby showers, Christmas open houses, yard sales, and countless dinners. She was a devoted Christian a prayer warrior a woman of great honor and character and a soft spot to land when one needed encouragement or advice. She also enjoyed traveling to visit her children and their families. She was loved by many and is sorely missed. Shirley is survived by her daughter, Julie Pittman (son-in-love Carl Wagner) of Thornton, CO and son David Pittman (daughter-in-love Jeanette) of Caldwell, ID; as well as her grand-children: Summer Elam (Randy), Lacey Lantaff, Quinn Chapman (Eric), Blaine Pittman (Elisa), Megan Pittman and Stephen Pittman, along with 5 great-grandchildren. Shirley's stepchildren also survive her: Darrin DeWeber, Denise Baxter, Paul DeWeber, Bruce DeWeber, JeDonne Anderson, 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sisters Ruth Lacy (Tigard, OR), Florence Rocks (Portland, OR), and Roberta Smals (Chicago, IL). She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill and Bob Field, Blaine Craddock Pittman, and Raymond Lee DeWeber. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 27t, 2019 at Pasco Church of the Nazarene, 7305 W. Court Street, Pasco, WA 99301. A Private Family Inurnment will take place at Columbia Memorial Gardens, Pasco, WA. Columbia Memorial Chapel and Gardens entrusted with arrangements.

