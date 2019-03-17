Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY WARNELE. View Sign

SHIRLEY WARNEKE Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory Shirley Warneke rejoined her soulmate and life partner on the morning of March 13, 2019. Shirley was born on February 25, 1935 in Cloverdale, CA to Ray Bower and Mildred Larkin Dickinson. Early in her teens she and her Mother moved to Kenne-wick, WA. Shirley attended school in Richland and Kennewick before she and her mother moved to Prosser during Shirley's sophomore year. Shirley graduated from Prosser High School, class of 1953. After graduation, Shirley attended Yakima Business School and took a three-month refresher course in commercial business. Sometime after Shirley moved to Prosser she was introduced to Don Warneke. They were acquaintances until Don finally asked Shirley out on several dates in 1952. She knew after those few dates that he was the one because "he always treated me with respect", "he was fun to be with and we seemed to just fit" and "he was a very handsome young man". They were engaged on June 16, 1954 and married on September 5, 1954. Don passed away unexpectedly in May 2016. They would have celebrated 62 years of marriage together. Shirley was a bookkeeper for several different businesses and industries during her working career in Prosser, retiring as a bookkeeper in the insurance industry. That wasn't the end of her bookkeeping career, as Don and Shirley worked side by side on their farm, raising mint, cherries, plums and concord grapes, all while Shirley kept the books. Shirley's greatest enjoyments were Don and their three daughters. They had many adventures pre and post retirement, whether it was working on the farm together or their travel in the RV. Wherever the adventures took them; Yuma, AZ during the winters, Vancouver, BC during the summer for several weeks of fishing, they always met new friends along the way, some becoming life-long friends. Shirley always enjoyed spending time with her girls and their families, watching them each become successful in their careers. She was very proud of her daughters and the grandsons, the boys they never had, watching them grow and mature. Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kay Warneke, Phyllis Todd (Gary), and Connie Smith (Tom) all of Yakima, her grandsons, Aaron Smith (Ali), Adam Smith (Sarah), and Austin Smith (fianc‚ McKenzie), great granddaughters, Elora, Hailey, Eleanor, Sage, and Adalynn Smith, great grandson, Carson Smith, step-sister, Shirley Ann Miller, and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don, her parents, step-father, Jim Dickinson, step-mother, Grace Bower, brother, Bob Tachell, grandson, John Todd, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00AM at Spirit Alive Wesleyan Church (3601 Mountainview Avenue, Yakima, WA). If you would like to donate a memorial contribution, please choose a or Mustangs for Mustangs and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (P.O. Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936), who is caring for the family. To share a memory with the family please visit www.brooksidefhc.com Funeral Home Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory

