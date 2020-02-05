Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sibyl Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SIBYL SOPHIA STEVENS Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation Sibyl Sophia Stevens passed away January 23, 2020. Sibyl was born in Buhl, Idaho on Feb. 25, 1925 to Rachel Pearson and Arnold Stevens, the tenth of 14 children. She grew up in Tuttle, Idaho on a farm during the depression. Sibyl often said, "We had everything that money could not buy and all that we needed that money could buy!" Her elementary school was a two-room schoolhouse one room for the lower grades and one room for the upper grades. She enjoyed school and was a good student. In high school she worked in the city library and occasionally was the substitute teacher in the elementary school. In 1943 she graduated from high school. Many of the young men she knew including some of her brothers served in World War ll. She lost a brother and other friends in the war. Sibyl never married but sometimes joked that her intended was killed in World War ll. To continue her education, she attended business college and worked in the banking industry. She and her sister Beth did bookkeep for local businesses as side jobs. They were a team known around town as "The Girls". In 1953 she left behind an assistant administrator promotion to go back home to care for her mother when her mother's health went from bad to worse. After her mother passed away in 1958 someone suggested that she would make a great county clerk and should run for the office. Her father encouraged her in this and became her campaign manager. She won that election and two more. Sibyl was the Gooding County Clerk from 1959 1970. Her father then encouraged her to move to Kennewick to be near her sister Beth and her family. Although Sibyl was hesitant to leave her family and friends in Idaho, she and her father moved to Kennewick in 1971. In Kennewick she cared for her father until he died in 1982. She also took a job at Safeco Title Company which was close by so she could come home at lunch to check on daddy. In 1988 she retired. She loved being outdoors and enjoyed working in the yard with daddy. They always had a beautiful yard. As a youth her love of music drove her to save up her money during the depression to buy a few piano lessons. She mostly taught herself to play the piano and the organ, then in later years was a piano teacher to many of her nieces, nephews, neighbors, and friends. She enjoyed singing in the ward choir, listening to music, reading, and learning new things. Her life was well spent serving God and others as an active member of in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Sibyl is survived by her youngest sister, a brother-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation has been scheduled from 6-8pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation 9353 W. Clearwater, Kennewick and again Saturday morning from 10-10:45am at the Buntin LDS Chapel 820 S Buntin St. Kennewick. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11am at the Buntin Chapel in Kennewick with graveside services at Desert Lawn Memorial Park.

