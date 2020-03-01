Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Emig. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Memorial service 1:00 PM South Hills Church 3700 W 27th Ave. Kennewick , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY WEGNER EMIG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Stanley Wegner Emig, 77, went peacefully home to be with Jesus on January 5, 2020, after a long battle with liver cancer. He was born in Seattle on January 3, 1943 to John and Marie Emig. He grew up in Leavenworth, WA where he enjoyed snow skiing (he was a member of the ski patrol). He also enjoyed gazing at the stars with his telescope. He graduated from Leavenworth High School in 1961 and from Washington State University (Pullman) in 1965 with a BS degree in bacteriology. He then interned for one year in medical technology at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane. While at WSU he met and fell in love with Loyce Wheeler, and they married on August 26, 1967 in Prosser, WA. After working in various medical lab settings in eastern Washington for 40 years, he retired in 2005. He was honored as "Employee of the Year" at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Pasco, in the late 1980s. In retirement, while battling many medical conditions, he enjoyed going to the gym several times a week, and at home he played with his "grandcats" (Zoey, Joshua, Mary Jane, and Curly). He is survived by his wife, Loyce, his son, Alex, his older brother, Stephen (Judy), of Spokane, his identical twin brother, Stuart, of Leavenworth (WA), numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, his four cats, and two box turtles. Stan spent his last few days resting comfortably at Tri-City Chaplaincy Hospice House. His family is forever grateful for the quality, compassionate hospice care he received, first at home in Kennewick, and then at the Hospice House. A memorial service will be held at South Hills Church, 3700 W 27th Ave., Kennewick, on March 5, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to Tri-City Chaplaincy, 1480 Fowler Street, Richland, WA 99352, would be appreciated. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at

Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 1, 2020

