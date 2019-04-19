Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY H. MOREMAN. View Sign

STANLEY H. MOREMAN Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Stanley H. Moreman, age 71, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. He was born in Salinas, California on August 27, 1947, to Bobby Luke and Ioma Jean Moreman. Stan grew up in Pasco where his parents farmed and had a wine grape vineyard. He attended Pasco High where he met and married Alma Ruth Cowgill (Jenkins) and had 2 children. He joined the army and served in the Vietnam War from 1965-1968. After leaving the army, he returned home and joined his father in the vineyard and farming potatoes, onions, asparagus, and corn. After many years of farming, Stan decided to follow his true calling of wood working and remodeling homes and started his business Creative Development. He was a master carpenter and could build and create anything with his excellent craftsmanship. Stan was a talented, self-taught guitar player and always amazed those around him. He was an expert at tying flies and was passionate about fishing and loved spending time at the beach. When Stan was not in his wood shop working on his next masterpiece, he was busy adding to his extensive collection of Volkswagen cars and buses. He was a very active member in AA and was widely known for his wise words of wisdom and more often than not, his sarcastic, smart-alec jokes. His ability to support you with the expectation that you were to do the work will be deeply missed. Finding humor in just about anything was his forte and could find a way to make you laugh when things were a little too much. Ohyour shoe is untied. There was much joy in his life and he will be missed by all who knew Stan. He was a father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and mentor. We will miss the phones calls at 6:00 am singing on our birthdays or that it was good to get up in the morning. Our kids will always remember that being called a punk was a term of endearment and it was a privilege to be part of the "punk club". He was outgoing and made friends easily and touched the lives of so many and was loved beyond measure. Lost but not forgotten. That infectious laugh and his smile that always reached his eyes will forever be in our hearts. Remember, you are good enough for today. Survivors include daughters, Tammie Duncan and Jessica Ramirez; grand-children, Hayllie Villanueva, Brooke Villanueva, Claire Moreman, Andrew Moreman, Samantha Duncan, Erin Ramirez, Marissa Duncan, and Eva Ramirez; great-grandchild, Makayla Villanueva; sister, Diana Nichols; and niece, Nicole Nichols. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ioma Jean Ezell Moreman and his father, Bobby Luke Moreman. A memorial service will be held at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 1401 S Union St in Kennewick, on Tuesday, April 23rd at 12:00 p.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Veterans Opportunity Center, 1600 N 20th Ave A, Pasco, (509)545-6558.

1401 S. Union St.

Kennewick , WA 99338

