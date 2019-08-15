Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY LLOYD JONES. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY LLOYD JONES (1948-2019) Ret. LCDR Stanley L. Jones passed away on Aug. 9 in Richland, Washington, the city of his birth. His parents Frank and Joy Jones raised him and his two brothers, Marc and Brian, to be honest, hard-working, God- fearing men. They succeeded. Stan was a descendant of the Settle family, who were among the first pioneers that came to Washington, and he too spent most of his life in his home state. But for a few years of his adolescence he lived in the wilderness of Alaska and it had an immeasurable impact on him. A masterful storyteller -- a trait shared by both of his parents -- Stan loved telling tales from his days in the Klondike, like the one about the time he and his Boy Scout troop camped in a blizzard, or when he watched his father perform emergency surgery on their dog during a blackout, or that night that he saw a wolf pack attack a car while he washed the dishes, The experience instilled in him a lifelong love of nature, and he camped and fished regularly until his last days. Much of Stan's path in life mimicked his father's. Like his dad, Stan was an Eagle Scout, a chemical engineer, a Mason, and most importantly, a submariner. But his achievements in the Navy surpassed his father's greatly. Stan started on diesel submarines and then became the first navigator on the USS Ohio, a Trident nuclear submarine. He also developed offensive strategies for Tridents and led missile tests in the South Pacific. He retired as a lieutenant commander after 20 years of dedicated service. Stan then went to work at Hanford. It was fitting; his father was working there when Stan was born and one of Stan's earliest childhood memories was of a mushroom cloud that he saw one morning while his dad worked at the Nevada Test site. He spent another 12 years working at PNNL before leaving to start his own architecture firm. While at his 10-year high school reunion, Stan met his wife, Bettie. They somehow graduated together yet never knew one another. Stan swept her off her feet with his wispy moustache and sense of humor, though his orange Spider MG convertible was nice too. He asked to marry her right away and after some contemplation she said yes. Stan adopted her two daughters and won them over, by being the father they never had. Stan and Bettie stayed married until his passing. Stan stopped going on submarine tours to spend more time with his family and the two never stayed away from each other for too long. Their marriage was solid, though they would joke that they'd never divorce because they hated dating. Stan died from complications from heart surgery at Kadlec Medical Center, the same hospital where he was born. He's survived by his wife Bettie; his brothers Marc and Brian Jones; his three children Alexis Vaughan, Danielle Jones and Kevin Jones; and his grandchildren Alex, Matilda and Milo Jones. His family will miss his terrible jokes, his irrepressible urge to give advice to anyone within earshot, and spending time with him while fishing on the Hamma Hamma River, his second home. He set an example for all Eagle Scouts by never straying from the Scout oath and law, and he never had a problem sacrificing his health to help his loved ones. He was one of the good ones. A celebration of Stan's life is being planned for a future date.

