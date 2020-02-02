Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STANLEY PETER FAST. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STANLEY PETER FAST Stanley Peter Fast was born in Merced, California on June 25, 1934. He was the first of five children born to Jacob and Greta Fast. He passed from life to Life on January 29, 2020, leaving his family on earth for his family in heaven. He spent his first years in Merced CA, and then moved with his family to Abbotsford, British Columbia. When he was 14 he had a born again experience and was baptized into the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. On May 29, 1960 he was joined in marriage to PhyllisToews, sharing the many joys and sorrows of married life with her for 59 years and 7 months--to the day. To this union were born five daughters and two sons. As a boy, Stan's earliest jobs included picking up peaches, pruning grapes, and hoeing in the raspberry fields. He enjoyed his time in a lookout tower spotting fires. He worked in a lumber camp and later owned and operated his own sawmill. Clearing land with a D8 cat with his father-in-law, Bill, and later his brother, Roger and then working in his fabricating and repair shop with his brother-in-law, Dennis, kept him busy before moving to Alberta in 1973. There he farmed grain for the next decade, fulfilling a lifelong dream, before retiring and moving to Basin City, WA. Stan enjoyed road trips, reading and collecting a variety of vintage books, and he loved singing with his brothers, cousins, and later his children. His door was open to all and he loved sharing food while visiting with people, or entertaining them with his vast collection of anecdotes from years gone by. As he neared the end of his life, his family appreciated the deeper love and gentleness that became so evident to them all. He embraced the gift of God's grace and "...His grace which was bestowed upon me was not in vain. 1 Cor. 15:10." He leaves behind his faithful and loving wife, Phyllis, of Mesa, WA, his children, Valerie and Lon Giesbrecht of Othello, WA, John and Joy Fast of Meeting Creek, AB, Jeffrey and Frances Parker of Othello, WA, Alana from Mesa, WA and Lee Koepl of Connell, Jacob Richard Fast of Mesa, WA, and Virginia and John Cosby of West Union, IA, and his twelve grand- children. Also mourning his passing is one sibling, Roger and June Fast of BC,and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Ervin Friesen of AB, Dennis and Tina Toews of AB, Audrey and Ron Isaac of AB, Bev and Phyllis Toews of BC, Kelly and Darlene Toews of BC, Donna and Richard Klassen of BC, Maryanne and Ron Klassen of SK, Adeline and Rodney Esau of BC, Walden and Linda Toews of BC, Susie Toews of ON and Daryl Toews of SK, Rhonda Gamberg of BC, and Michelle and Ken Gillingham of AB. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their spouses, and special friends who mourn with us. Preceding him in death were his parents, his parents in law, one daughter, one sister, two brothers, one son-in-law, and one niece and nephew. In lieu of flowers we suggest donations to ChaplanceyHospiceCare. org

Published in Tri-City Herald on Feb. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close