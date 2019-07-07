STEPHEN JEFFREY CHANDLER Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Stephen Jeffrey Chandler was born on January 18th, 1949 to Stephen and Rose Chandler in Fort Benning Georgia. The family eventually settled in Hayward California where he spent the majority of his childhood. Stephen gave his life to Christ in 1972 and joined the Navigators from 1973-1976. He moved to Portland Oregon in 1979 to attend Multnomah School of the Bible. He met and married his wife Margaret in 1983. They had two sons, Mathew born in 1987, and Timothy born in 1988. They lived in Portland Oregon until 2002, when they moved to the Tri-Cities. He died on July 1st, 2019 surrounded by the ones he loved. A Celebration of his life will be at Bethel Church on Saturday, July 13th at 2:00 PM. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellerfuneral homes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on July 7, 2019