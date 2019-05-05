STEPHEN RICHARD MEYER Stephen Richard Meyer, of Pasco, WA, passed away on February 21, 2019. Stephen was born in Minneapolis, MN to Gerald and Patricia (Ziebell) Blatzheim. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, later living in California, New York, and New Mexico, where he raised two daughters with Coleen (Bottari) Meyer. He retired from the Hanford site. He had a passion for reading, maps, fishing, gardening, and canning, and he was always happy to share his bounty with friends and neighbors. Stephen was preceded in death by his mother and father, and dogs, Snookie, Victor, Rosie, and Belle. He is survived by his daughters, Karell (James) Wagner and Kathleen Meyer, his sisters, Chris Trevino and Jeannette Jones, his brother, Bud (Shawnda) Meyer, dog Lolo, and beloved friends and extended family. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 3413 Estrella Dr in Pasco, from 11am to 2pm, with a pickle toast at high noon. All are welcome.
Published in Tri-City Herald on May 5, 2019