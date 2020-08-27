1/1
Steven Arbogast
STEVEN LAWRENCE ARBOGAST Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Long time pillar of the Tri-Cities community, Steve Arbogast, born July 11, 1958, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday August 23rd with his loving wife Lamees by his side. He joins his brother Mike Arbogast and his mother Ruth Chapman in heaven. He is survived by his father Jerry Arbogast, wife Lamees Arbogast, son Aaron Arbogast, and daughter Amber Wissenbach. Steve was an avid car enthusiast. He worked as a pipefitter and industrial hygienist at the Hanford nuclear plant. In 2006 he was the recipient of a challenging heart transplant operation. He went on to use this gift of life to be an advocate for organ donation and to honor his donor and donor's family, the Jorgensen's of Montana. Steve founded the local heart transplant support group where he was an inspiration to so many people. He spent the last few years of his life coping with declining health, displaying both humor and courage despite the pain and suffering. He will be missed greatly, but his presence will continue to be felt by anyone that had the honor of knowing him. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Tri-City Herald on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
