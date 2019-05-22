Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN C. YOUNG. View Sign Service Information Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home 1401 S. Union St. Kennewick , WA 99338 (509)-783-9532 Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN C. YOUNG Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home A truly great man, family man, friend to many, tireless community leader, and most importantly a man of God, Steven C Young died peacefully May 16 2019 from complications of cancer. He was surrounded by family, friends, love and the sounds of stories and laughter. Steve was born February 24, 1950 in Tulsa Oklahoma to Cornell and Billie Young who preceded him in death. Steve was born a fighter with a debilitating birth defect. After several years of being told he would never walk, he overcame and was able to play both football and golf in high school. Life would continue to throw challenges to him and at the age of 30 he had his first fight with Cancer. If he wasn't such a great fighter the community and city he loved so much would never have gotten to know him and benefit from his wisdom, drive, vision and passion. In 1970 he married Anita and over the next 15 years attended various universities and worked for a variety of energy related companies, including some in the Tri-Cities. He and Anita finally settled in Kennewick with their three children, Eric, Brandt, and Amy. They had a wonderful life together and were married for 49 years. Steve loved his kids, and was so proud of their accomplishments. His special heart was for his grandchildren, he enjoyed them so much. Steve enjoyed several hobbies, in particular he was an amazing woodworker and enjoyed outfitting his shop with new tools and unique woods. Many of his friends and family will cherish furniture items created by Steve. Steve and Anita loved golf, both as a couple and with friends. You could have sold popcorn watching the two play, it was that entertaining. Steve had a broad group of friends who enjoyed his company, wit and banter on the course. He was an excellent player, teacher of the game and helped both his son and friend Greg win the Tri-City Country Club club championship he dearly wanted to win. He absolutely loved college football. Steve would watch any and all teams, but especially loved Oklahoma State, much to his devoted Sooner-loving families' chagrin. Steve loved his community and the City of Kennewick in particular. His amazing record of community service is well known, his dedication to each organization and board may be lesser known. He wasn't just on for ceremony, he was involved and drove decisions, outcomes and progress. He spent many years working his way up at Hanford, and retired as a Vice-President of a major contractor. Steve was still a fighter in his final days, but he did not fear death. He spoke of wanting to see the Lord, his mom again, but longed to see his son Brandt who preceded Steve in death by two years. His surviving family members, wife Anita, son Eric (Charlena), daughter Amy Blaine (Ed), daughter-in-law Christine Young and grandchildren Roger, Carson, Casey, Paige, Everett, and Cameron. And his other "family", the Jones, Greg, Arlene, Veronica (Brandon) and Hogan. All of us closest to Steve will miss him greatly, but feel blessed to have called him family and friend. Services will be held at Columbia Community Church, 150 Gage Blvd, Richland; Friday, May 24th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve's name to the "Community Care Program" Donations to be sent to the Kennewick Police Dept Auxiliary.

