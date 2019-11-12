STEVEN (SPOT) ROBERT ADAMS April 3, 1954 October 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Steve Adams announces his passing, at the age of 65, after a short courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born to Dr. Walter and Eileen Adams in Oakland, California. He attended local Merced Schools and after graduating from Merced High School he pursued a career as a self-employed painter that took him from Merced, CA., to Lincoln City, Ore., on to Bend, Ore., and then to Pasco, WA. where he resided for the last 16 years. Steve was well known for his craftsmanship as a painter. Although Steve was battling cancer, he completed all his painting projects up to a week before his passing. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, sister Carol, and sister-in-law Angie Simon. He is survived by his wife Jeni of Pasco, WA; daughters Becky Adams of Bend, Ore. and Sarah Wilcox (Victor) of Clovis, CA; grandchildren Michael and Mia of Clovis, CA; brothers Walt (Barbara) of Merced, Bill (Vicky) of Bend, Ore, and Tom of Lafayette, Ore. Steve also leaves behind nieces Tasha, Christen, Katie, Shalee, Brittney, and Jordon; nephews Robert, Thomas, Brandon, and Clay; in-laws Regis and Ruth Rottinghaus (Tri-Cities, WA.); brothers-in-law Rodney and Jeffrey Rottinghaus (Tri-Cities, WA). Spot's great personality and sense of humor will be dearly missed by his family and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. Spot's animated facial expressions were priceless. A private memorial service is pending in Pasco, Washington.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 12, 2019