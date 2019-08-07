Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STEVEN WAYNE JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STEVEN WAYNE JOHNSON Hillcrest Bruce Lee Memorial Center Steven Wayne Johnson left our world after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 63 on August 1, 2019, while doing something he loved jet skiing. Steven was born to Myron and Millie Johnson on September 5, 1955 in Pasco, Washington. He attended Pasco schools and graduated from Pasco High School in 1974. Steve married his high school sweetheart, Lori Leiby, and they celebrated over 45 years of marriage. Steve began his career as an electrician with IBEW Local Union 112's apprenticeship program in 1978 and became a journeyman wireman in 1982. He was very proud to be an IBEW member and recently retired with over 41 years in the trade. The greatest joys in Steve's life were his family. Steve was a huge part in the lives of his children, Dustin and Cora, and his five grandchildren, who meant the world to him. He loved following them in their sports and was always the "fun" dad and grandpa. Steve was the rock of his family. During Steve's younger years, he enjoyed many adventurous activities with his family and friends. He was very active with sports, dirt bike riding, snow skiing, boating, snowmobiling, and coaching. Steve was told by many of the former baseball players he coached of the positive impact he made on their lives. Later in life, he enjoyed jet skiing, riding his motorcycle, traveling to support his grandchildren at their sporting events, camping with family, and building his dream home. Steve had a passion for old muscle cars that he shared with his grandsons. He also loved his dogs every dog he had lived a long, spoiled life. Many who knew Steve will always remember him as the hardest worker at everything he did. His work ethic was impeccable. Steve will also be remembered for his story telling and sense of humor. He had a generous heart and would help anyone. His smile would light up the room. Steve is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Dustin; daughter, Cora (Rick) Vargas; and grandchildren, Tyler, Andrew and Camdyn Vargas, and Sierra and Savannah Johnson. He is also survived by his brother, Allen (Veda) Johnson; sister, Nancy Cook; and mother-in-law, Andrea Leiby, along with many extended family members and friends. Steve was pre-deceased by his parents, Myron and Millie Johnson; sister, Karen; and father-in-law, Robert Leiby. Steve will truly be missed by all those who knew and loved him. He will never be forgotten. Steve's legacy and memories will live in our hearts forever. A celebration of Steve's life and reception will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Crossview Community Church, 540 N. Colorado Street, Kennewick, Washington. In honoring Steve's love for animals, any donations made in his memory can be made to a local animal shelter or adoption agency. For online condolences please visit www.HillcrestBruce

