STUART A. THOMPSON Stuart A. Thompson went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. Stuart was born in Pasco, Washington in 1959 and graduated from Kami-akin High School in 1977. He was a resident of Kenne-wick until 2002 when he eventually moved to Russellville, AL. Stuart is survived by his daughter, Renae Thompson and his son, Randy Thompson. Stuart loved to hunt and fish and took every opportunity to spend time outdoors. His friends meant the world to him and he always put others first. He was a great friend to everyone. We all love you Stuart and we look forward to seeing you again on the other side.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 21, 2019