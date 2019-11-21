Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for STUART A. THOMPSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

STUART A. THOMPSON Stuart A. Thompson went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. Stuart was born in Pasco, Washington in 1959 and graduated from Kami-akin High School in 1977. He was a resident of Kenne-wick until 2002 when he eventually moved to Russellville, AL. Stuart is survived by his daughter, Renae Thompson and his son, Randy Thompson. Stuart loved to hunt and fish and took every opportunity to spend time outdoors. His friends meant the world to him and he always put others first. He was a great friend to everyone. We all love you Stuart and we look forward to seeing you again on the other side.

STUART A. THOMPSON Stuart A. Thompson went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 14, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, Alabama. Stuart was born in Pasco, Washington in 1959 and graduated from Kami-akin High School in 1977. He was a resident of Kenne-wick until 2002 when he eventually moved to Russellville, AL. Stuart is survived by his daughter, Renae Thompson and his son, Randy Thompson. Stuart loved to hunt and fish and took every opportunity to spend time outdoors. His friends meant the world to him and he always put others first. He was a great friend to everyone. We all love you Stuart and we look forward to seeing you again on the other side. Published in Tri-City Herald on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close