SUE ANNE EUBANKS (DYKEN) Einan's at Sunset Sue Anne Eubanks (Dyken), age 63 of Kennewick, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born to Anna Mae Dyken and the late Lyle Dyken on November 17, 1955. Sue graduated from Columbia High School in 1974. Sue married Randall Eubanks on November 26, 1975 and together they raised three children; Stan, Jeremy, and Amber. Sue will always be known for her fun sense of humor and laughter she shared with others. Sue was preceded in death by her father Lyle Dyken, sister, Sherry Anne Hardee, lifelong best friend Susan Bond Atkins, and her favorite dog Buddy. Sue is survived by her husband Randall Eubanks; her son Stan, his wife Natalie and their two children- Slater and Clare- all of Pasco; her son Jeremy, his wife Tara and their three children- Madison, Zachary, and Carson- all of Bothell; and her daughter Amber of Caldwell, ID. Sue is also survived by her mother Anna Mae Dyken-Jenne and her husband Everett Jenne; and her sister, Jeanette Yarger and her husband Frank Yarger. There are also many other loving family and friends that will dearly miss Sue. Celebration of life will be held at Einan's Sunset Chapel in Richland and is scheduled for 10:00 am on March 22, 2019 with a reception to follow at Stan and Natalie's home. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Sue's life. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

