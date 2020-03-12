SUE (HAYES) GERLACH Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home Sue (Hayes) Gerlach went to be with her heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. Sue was born in Harrison, Arkansas on October 23, 1926. As a child, she grew up on her family farm with her parents and four siblings and moved to Idaho and Oregon. After marriage, she lived and raised her family in the Tri-Cities, residing for the majority of her years in Finley. Sue worked for over 20 years as a rural mail carrier and made many friends in the workplace. Sue enjoyed mushroom hunting, gardening, canning, and sewing. Sue loved cooking for her family and somehow her dining room table always had room for one more. She was known for her delicious biscuits and gravy, the Dish, and fried chicken. Sue is survived by her son Julius Penney (Sandy), son Tim Hayes (Mary), daughter Debbie Wilhelm (Larry), grandchildren Kathryn Locker, Robert Suits, Brandon Penney, Kevin Hayes, Jessica Finch, Matt Wilhelm, Katie Rogers, numerous great-grandchildren, and her best friend Marian Personett. Please join the family for a viewing at Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home on Union Street in Kennewick on March 13 th from 5:00-7:00 PM. There will be a celebration of Sue's life on Saturday, March 14 th at 2:00 PM at the Finley Community Church 201512 E. Finley Road. The family invites you to sign their online guest book at www.muellersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tri-City Herald on Mar. 12, 2020