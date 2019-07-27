Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN DOBBS BOWEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN DOBBS BOWEN Susan Ialene Moore Dobbs Bowen of Pasco, Washington, went to be with her Lord on July 17, 2019, just two months shy of her 100th birthday. Known by her family and friends as "Susie" or "Sue," she was born in King, Arkansas, on September 21, 1919, the daughter of Willie D. Moore and Edna Reed Moore, and moved to Leavenworth, Washington with her family in 1937. Known for her godly love and kindness to others, her sense of humor and quick wit, Susie enjoyed life, family, and friends. Over the course of her life she lived in Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington. As an adult she completed a Licensed Practical Nursing degree and worked as a nurse on the obstetrics floor of St. Anthony's Hospital in Wenatchee for more than 20 years, and 6 years in a local doctor's practice. For many years she enjoyed overseeing the church nursery at Lincoln Park Baptist Church, taught a girls Sunday School class, and helped with her church's annual Vacation Bible School, and Pioneer Girls Clubs. Her interests included traveling, sewing, crocheting, reading, playing the piano, and working in her garden and flower beds. She also loved canning and became known among her family for her Cat Head biscuits, cinnamon rolls, and homemade yeast rolls. She is preceded in death by her first husband of 58 years, Cleburn Dobbs; her second husband, Clyde Bowen; four brothers, and two sisters. Surviving are a son, Glenn (and Delia) Dobbs of Chelan, WA; her daughter Joyce Dobbs Webster of Pasco, WA; six grand-children; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Jasper Moore of Houston, Texas; and a sister, Imogene Cockrill of Wenatchee, WA.

Published in Tri-City Herald on July 27, 2019

