SUSAN ELEISA GROVES Susan Eleisa Groves, 73, of Richland WA, died August 7, 2019, at her Richland home. Susan was born March 24, 1946 in Walla Walla, WA, to Casper and Ada (Heinze) Carter. Susan was raised in Walla Walla and spent her young adulthood there and in the Tri City area. Upon marrying Robert (Doc) Fuller, they moved to Aberdeen, WA to raise their family and run their veterinarian practice. After retiring, Doc and Susan moved to Oregon, where Susan worked in a dental office as an office manager, there meeting wonderful friends. In 2001 Susan married Ken Groves and they enjoyed a beautiful life in Oregon and then in the Tri Cities. There they spent time at hokey and baseball games, hydro races and enjoyed an abundance of sunshine. Susan enjoyed sewing for her family, she earned her pilots license, and she was a Master Gardner who enjoyed working in the garden and spending time in the yard. Over the years she loved being at and on the lake. Susan valued hard work and doing a thorough job. Susan was dedicated to her family. She loved spending time with them and enjoyed visiting with friends and family, sharing stories of current and past. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, her late husband Robert (Doc) Fuller and her brother Jim Carter. She is survived by her husband Ken Groves, her sister Judy Tibbatts (Bob), her daughters Laura Duskek (Steve) and Mikki Fredrickson (Roy). She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, the extended Fuller family and extended Groves family. A celebration of life will be held on August 31st from 12pm to 4pm at the family home. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: Chaplaincy Health Care, 1480 Fowler St, Richland, WA 99352

