Susan Grove

June 10, 1965 - August 31, 2020

Hermiston, Oregon - Susan Collins Grove of Hermiston, OR passed away on August 31, 2020. She was born on June 10, 1965 in Wenatchee, WA and graduated from Cashmere High School in 1983. She was preceded in death by brothers Jeff and Troy Collins, father Elby Collins, beloved grandparents Melvin and Elida Nelson, and dear friend Janet Griffin all of Wenatchee, WA. Susan is survived by her daughter Nicole Grove and former spouse Gary Grove of Richland, WA, mother Evelyn Steele Collins, and sister Teri Collins, both of Wenatchee.

Susan loved life and lived it to the fullest. She was a particularly devoted wife, mother, and friend. She loved animals, particularly dogs and dolphins. She was fond of the sea and spent her happiest life moments with her family near and in the Pacific Ocean. She loved Lake Chelan where she spent her childhood summers. Susan was also an excellent swimmer and tennis player. Susan loved music, particularly Keith Urban, but she enjoyed many different musical genres. She hailed from a long line of Olympic-class clothing shoppers and ensured the adoption of her skills by her daughter Nicole. Her sense of humor was legendary and the laughs that we shared with her are memories that bring light to everyone during the darkness of her passing. She spent her professional life in the legal, health care, and addiction recovery fields. She made a positive difference in every life that she touched.

Survivors ask that (in lieu of flowers) memorial contributions be made in Susan's name to Oxford House or Calvary Chapel Tri-Cities, both of Kennewick, WA.





