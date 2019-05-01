Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SUSAN L. (SHAW) RENZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN L. (SHAW) RENZ Einan's at Sunset Susan L. (Shaw) Renz Age 60, of Benton City lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in her home Friday, April 26th, 2019. She was born in Kennewick to Bernie and Marlene Shaw on Sept 7th, 1958 as the second of three children. Susan spent her life in Tri-Cities, Washington; she was married to Timothy W. Renz for sixteen years, raised their children and her horses, worked for Hanford site contractors since 1977 and devoted her time and loving personality to anyone and everyone. Susan loved to travel and experience all life had to offer. Her easy smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Susie was the cherished daughter of Marlene and the late Oren B. Shaw, partner in life and crime for the last ten plus years with Elliott Ahola, fond sister of Dennis (Sharon) Shaw and Ann (Scott) Marks, loving mother to Gelinda (Jim) Lambert, Chad (Elizabeth) Renz and Laura Renz, a devoted grandmother to Riley and Peyton Lambert, Grace, Aidan and Clare Renz and a valued aunt to Carter (Logan) Wiggins and Garritt Marks. She will also be missed by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held May 3, 2019 at 1 pm at Events at Sunset, Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Hwy Richland, Washington. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at

SUSAN L. (SHAW) RENZ Einan's at Sunset Susan L. (Shaw) Renz Age 60, of Benton City lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in her home Friday, April 26th, 2019. She was born in Kennewick to Bernie and Marlene Shaw on Sept 7th, 1958 as the second of three children. Susan spent her life in Tri-Cities, Washington; she was married to Timothy W. Renz for sixteen years, raised their children and her horses, worked for Hanford site contractors since 1977 and devoted her time and loving personality to anyone and everyone. Susan loved to travel and experience all life had to offer. Her easy smile and infectious laugh will be missed by all who knew her. Susie was the cherished daughter of Marlene and the late Oren B. Shaw, partner in life and crime for the last ten plus years with Elliott Ahola, fond sister of Dennis (Sharon) Shaw and Ann (Scott) Marks, loving mother to Gelinda (Jim) Lambert, Chad (Elizabeth) Renz and Laura Renz, a devoted grandmother to Riley and Peyton Lambert, Grace, Aidan and Clare Renz and a valued aunt to Carter (Logan) Wiggins and Garritt Marks. She will also be missed by an extended family of aunts, uncles and cousins. Services will be held May 3, 2019 at 1 pm at Events at Sunset, Sunset Gardens 915 Bypass Hwy Richland, Washington. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to Seattle Cancer Care Alliance. Express your thoughts and memories on our online Guestbook at www.einansatsunset.com Published in Tri-City Herald on May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Funeral Notices for Tri-City Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close