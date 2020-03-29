Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Mason. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SUSAN MASON Our Mother, Susan Kay Mason, passed away after a brief illness on March 1, 2020 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. While our hearts are broken at the sudden and unexpected loss of our Mom we choose to remember her as the fun, vibrant, very independent lady she was. Mom was born to Bob and Bernice Borum on December 1, 1935 in Barron, Wisconsin. Mom was six when the family moved to Walla Walla, WA. She had a wonderful childhood guided by the very firm but loving hands of their Mother and Father. Mom attended Walla Walla schools and after graduating from WA-HI married our Father, Donald Howard Mason, on May 19, 1953. They welcomed Stephen Michael the next year, followed by daughters Andrea Marie, Elizabeth (Beth) Ann, and Karen Kay. After moving between Walla Walla and Pasco during those years they settled in Pasco in 1960. A few years after moving to Pasco, Mom went to work in the bakery at Albertsons in Pasco, later checking groceries for Thriftway, Mark n' Pack and Price Chopper After she retired Mom and Dad moved to Clark's Edition north of Pasco where she began raising sheep after buying a book, "How to Raise Sheep", at a library used book sale. She later added goats, chickens and pigs to her menagerie. Mom loved raising her animals but, in 1994, they decided to move back into town due to her declining vision. After losing her sight, and a very tough period of adjustment, the Edith Bishel Center in Kennewick, the Washington Braille and Talking Book Library provided her with everything she needed to enjoy her passion of reading again. Mom never learned to drive a car but that didn't stop her from going where she wanted to go. As kids, we'd walk to the library with her and lug at least a dozen books home to keep her busy until we could get more the next weekend. She walked to all our appointments or activities with one kid, if not all, tagging along behind her. Mom enjoyed gardening and her plants and flower gardens were always beautiful. Despite her challenges she was still a fantastic baker and you could always count on a fresh pie or cookies sitting on the counter. We want Mom's longtime friends to know how cherished you are! She loved you all; Cindy and Mike Kelley, Michael McKinney, Maureen and Gene Young, Marion Wombacher, Pat and Ray Ritari, Ginger Kelly, and Sharon Owen. Thanks for your years of friendship and taking the time to visit or phone especially as her hearing diminished along with her sight. Sadly, our Father passed away on May 19, 2017 their 65th wedding anniversary and Andrea's birthday. Mom and Dad loved one another deeply and survived every imaginable tragedy life gave them with unfailing support for one another, their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Always supportive, they wanted each of us to be strong and independent. Also preceding Mom in death were son Mike, parents Bob and Bernice Borum, in-laws, Audrey and Ethel Mason, son-in-law, Mike Garrison and brothers-in-law Jessie and Gene Mason and Gene's wife Toshi. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law; Andrea and Rob Nall, Beth Garrison and Kirk Smith, Kay and JB Arbogast. Grandchildren; Dawn (Dustin) Mustain, Heather (Pat) Sheets, Lindsay Nall Goes Behind, Mason (Corrie Sue Harris) Garrison, Chelsea Nall, and Joshua (Michelle) Mason. Great-grandchildren; Elaine Mustain, Mikayla, Aiden, Rilee and Zane Mason, August and Georgia Day and Humma Goes Behind. Also surviving Mom are sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Bill McCorckle, sister-in-law Sandy Mason, numerous nephews, nieces, their children and grandchildren and her devoted four-legged companion Sapphire. Per Mom's wishes no formal services will be held but we are hoping to have a memorial celebration of her life later this spring. In lieu of flowers, if you would like, please donate to Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice, Second Harvest, Planned Parenthood or a .

